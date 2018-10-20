Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") announces the granting of stock options to a director and an officer of the Company for an aggregate of 950,000 stock options of the Company exercisable at C$0.48, being the unit price for each common share of the most recent market price closed on October 19, 2018, effective October 19, 2018. The Options shall expire and terminate on October 18, 2023.

These stock options have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Pursuant to this plan, the Company is authorized to grant an aggregate of up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares on a rolling basis. Immediately following this award of stock options the Company has issued and outstanding stock options for 9,563,333 common shares of the Company and there were 4,608,131 stock options of the Company available for future grant.

