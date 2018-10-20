Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2018) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTC Pink: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce the additions of Kent McParland and Cedric Wilson to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). Mr. McParland and Mr. Wilson replace Cameron Paddock and Rene David who have left Abattis to concentrate on other ventures.

Mr. McParland is a Chartered Professional Accountant experienced in multiple industries and geographical locations. As the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. McParland adds considerable financial depth to the Board as the company continues to grow rapidly within the Cannabis space.

Mr. Wilson has over 30 years of financial services experience. In addition to working for a US Fortune 250 insurance company, Mr. Wilson is a serial entrepreneur, managing companies involved in a wide variety of industries ranging from real estate to food and beverage. Mr. Wilson has served as a director of several private and publicly listed companies, including a TSX senior listed company. His financial and entrepreneurial experience will bring considerable value to the board as the company continues to grow via mergers and acquisitions in this rapidly dynamic market.

"We are very excited to have Mr. McParland and Mr. Wilson join our Board of Directors." stated Robert Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis Bioceuticals.

"Mr. McParland strengthens the financial aptitude of the Board, while Mr. Wilson's wealth of experience in mergers and acquisitions will be a strong contribution as we continue to grow our business."

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Cameron Paddock and Rene David for their contributions to our Board of Directors." continued Mr. Abenante. "In addition to being directors, Mr. Paddock was focused on the development of Gabriola Green Farms and Mr. David held several officer positions at Abattis. I wish them both the very best in their future endeavors and look forward to continuing our relationships in the future."

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

