Russian Direct Investment Fund welcomes the decisive actions taken by Saudi Arabia as a result of the official investigation of Jamal Khashoggi's case to punish and prosecute those who are responsible for this tragedy.

RDIF strongly supports the process of transformative and historical reforms in Saudi Arabia undertaken by its leadership, including Vision 2030, which is of true significance for the Middle East and for the whole world.

RDIF and many of its partners will continue close investment cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to promote partnership and friendship among our great nations.

