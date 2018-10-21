- Entrectinib showed response irrespective of tumor type or spread to the central nervous system (CNS) -

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced results from an integrated analysis of the pivotal Phase II STARTRK-2, Phase I STARTRK-1 and Phase I ALKA-372-001 trials that showed the investigational personalized medicine entrectinib shrank tumors (objective response rate; ORR) in more than half (57.4 percent) of people with neurotrophic tropomyosin receptor kinase (NTRK) fusion-positive solid tumors. Objective responses to entrectinib were seen across 10 different solid tumor types (median duration of response [DoR] 10.4 months), including in people with and without central nervous system (CNS) metastases at baseline. Importantly, entrectinib shrank tumors that had spread to the brain in over half of people (intracranial response; IC ORR=54.5 percent), with more than a quarter of these people having a complete response. The safety profile of entrectinib was consistent with that seen in previous analyses.

"These data demonstrate the potential of entrectinib to treat a range of difficult-to-treat and rare cancers regardless of their site of origin," said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "Entrectinib has the potential to redefine personalized medicine, which can utilize tests such as next-generation sequencing to find the right treatment for each individual patient. People with NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors need more options, and we look forward to working with health authorities to bring this potential treatment to patients as soon as possible."

Genentech is leveraging its expertise in developing personalized medicines and advanced diagnostics, in conjunction with Foundation Medicine, to develop a novel diagnostics approach using next-generation sequencing that will help identify people with NTRK gene fusions likely to benefit from entrectinib.

Entrectinib has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients who have either progressed following prior therapies or have no acceptable standard therapies. Breakthrough Therapy Designation is designed to expedite the development and review of medicines intended to treat serious or life-threatening diseases and to help ensure people have access to them through FDA approval as soon as possible.

These NTRK fusion-positive results will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany on Sunday, October 21, 2018 from 11:24-11:36 a.m. CEST (Abstract LBA17; Hall B3 Room 22). Follow Genentech on Twitter via @Genentech and keep up to date with ESMO 2018 Congress news and updates by using the hashtag ESMO2018.

Genentech also recently presented positive results at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) that showed entrectinib shrank tumors (ORR) in 77.4 percent of people with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, entrectinib demonstrated a durable response of more than two years (DoR 24.6 months). Importantly, entrectinib was shown to shrink tumors in more than half of people with cancer in the CNS (IC ORR: 55.0 percent). The safety profile of entrectinib was consistent with that seen in previous analyses.

Genentech plans to submit results from these integrated analyses to global health authorities for the treatment of NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors and ROS1-positive NSCLC.

About the integrated analysis

The integrated analysis included data from 54 people with locally advanced or metastatic NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors (10 tumor types, >19 histopathologies) from the Phase II STARTRK-2, Phase I STARTRK-1 and Phase I ALKA-372-001 trials. The studies enrolled people across 15 countries and more than 150 clinical trial sites. Tumor types evaluated in the studies to date included breast, cholangiocarcinoma, colorectal, gynecological, neuroendocrine, non-small cell lung, salivary gland, pancreatic, sarcoma and thyroid cancers.

STARTRK-2 is a Phase II, global, multicenter, open-label basket study in people with solid tumors that harbor an NTRK1/2/3, ROS1 or ALK-positive gene fusion. The primary endpoint is ORR, and DoR is a secondary endpoint. Other secondary outcome measures include time to response, clinical benefit rate, intracranial tumor response, progression-free survival (PFS), CNS PFS and overall survival (OS).

STARTRK-1 is a Phase I, multicenter, open-label dose escalation study of a daily continuous dosing schedule in people with solid tumors with NTRK1/2/3, ROS1 or ALK gene fusions in the U.S. and South Korea. The trial assessed the safety and tolerability of entrectinib via a standard dose escalation scheme and determined the recommended Phase II dose.

ALKA-372-001 is Phase I, multicenter, open-label dose escalation study of an intermittent and continuous entrectinib dosing schedule in people with advanced or metastatic solid tumors with TRKA/B/C, ROS1 or ALK gene fusions in Italy.

Overall, entrectinib was well tolerated and the majority of adverse events were Grade 1-2, reversible, and managed with treatment interruption or dose reduction. Treatment-related adverse events leading to discontinuation occurred in 3.9 percent of patients. The most common treatment-related adverse events were altered sense of taste (dysgeusia), fatigue and dizziness.

About entrectinib

Entrectinib (RXDX-101) is an investigational, oral medicine in development for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that harbor NTRK1/2/3 or ROS1 gene fusions. It is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the kinase activity of the TRK A/B/C and ROS1 proteins, whose activating fusions drive proliferation in certain types of cancer. Entrectinib can block ROS1 and NTRK kinase activity and may result in the death of cancer cells with ROS1 or NTRK gene fusions. Entrectinib is being investigated across a range of solid tumor types, including breast, cholangiocarcinoma, colorectal, gynecological, neuroendocrine, non-small cell lung, salivary gland, pancreatic, sarcoma and thyroid cancers.

About NTRK gene fusions

Neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) fusion-positive cancer occurs when the NTRK1/2/3 genes fuse with other genes, resulting in altered TRK proteins (TRKA/TRKB/TRKC) that can activate signaling pathways involved in proliferation of certain types of cancer. NTRK gene fusions are tumor-agnostic, meaning they are present in tumors irrespective of site of origin. These fusions have been identified in a broad range of solid tumor types, including breast, cholangiocarcinoma, colorectal, gynecological, neuroendocrine, non-small cell lung, salivary gland, pancreatic, sarcoma and thyroid cancers. There is a high unmet medical need for treatments for people with life-threatening and hard-to-treat NTRK fusion-positive tumors.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

