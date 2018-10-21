Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts 21.10.2018 / 19:23 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Orascom Development Holding AG: CBRE bewertet El Gouna Assets mit USD 2.1 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 42-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts. Altdorf, 21. Oktober 2018 - Die Orascom Development Holding (ODH) beauftragte CBRE Group Inc, einen der bekanntesten internationalen Immobilienbewerter mit mehr als 450 Büros weltweit, mit der Durchführung einer Fair-Market-Value-Studie über die verbleibenden Landreserven sowie die 17 Hotels mit 2,654 Zimmern der Gruppe in El Gouna, Ägypten. Der Bericht von CBRE bewertet die 22.9 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebautes Land in El Gouna mit einem Marktwert von insgesamt USD 1.82 Milliarden, entsprechend dem 170-fachen des aktuellen Buchwerts von USD 10.7 Millionen. Zudem evaluierte der Bericht auch den Wert der 17 Hotels der Gruppe in El Gouna. Auf Basis der Discounted Cash Flow (DCF)-Methode resultierte ein Wert von USD 303.6 Millionen im Vergleich zum Buchwert per 30. Juni 2018 von USD 39.3 Millionen. Der Buchwert liegt damit 87% unter dem geschätzten Marktwert. Auf Wunsch der Gruppe wurden in dem Bericht nur die verbleibenden unbebauten Grundstücke und 17 Hotels in El Gouna bewertet. Es wurden keine anderen gewerblichen Grundstücke oder Gebäude der Destination berücksichtigt. Insgesamt besitzt ODH 33 Hotels an acht Standorten mit 7,113 Zimmern sowie 66.3 Millionen Quadratmeter unbebaute Grundstücken, die alle zu Anschaffungskosten verbucht sind CEO Khaled Bichara kommentierte: "Ich freue mich über die Fertigstellung und Veröffentlichung dieses von CBRE erstellten Bewertungsberichts. Der Bericht bekräftigt unsere Überzeugung, dass unsere Gruppe viele Vermögenswerte mit hohen stillen Reserven besitzt, welche in unseren Büchern zum Buchwert gehalten werden. Wir sind deshalb der Ansicht, dass sich unsere Vermögenswerte nicht adäquat im Aktienkurs von ODH widerspiegeln. Allein die 17 Hotels in El Gouna sowie das verbleibende Land würden mehr als das 4.1-fache der aktuellen Marktkapitalisierung ausmachen, basierend auf dem von CBRE ermittelten Marktwert." Eine Zusammenfassung des CBRE-Berichts ist auf der Website von ODH unter folgendem Link zu finden: http://www.orascomdh.com/sites/default/files/presentations/CBRE%20Land%20and%20Hotels_0.pdf Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser. Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz

