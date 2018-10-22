MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ Harvest Announces the Addition of Stealth Garden to Its Distribution Network and is Now Distributing Products in Australia and New Zealand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2018 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) is pleased to announce that it has added Stealth Garden to our distributor network and is now distributing products in Australia and New Zealand.

The Company expects to have the Debudder Edge products in Australia by the first week of December for launch at the Hemp Health and Innovation Expo in Melbourne on December 8 and 9. ProCannaGro, com, the Company's recently launched online marketing site, will provide access and marketing channels for these products. The Company is continuing to aggressively expand its distribution channels and product lines.

Sasha Kotlar, Stealth Garden founder, and director said, "We are thrilled to be representing the Debudder line in Australia and New Zealand. Our field trials of the Debudder EDGE proved to be quite successful and this line helps us further advance our mission of bringing the world's most innovative harvest products to our corner of the world."

About Stealth Garden:

Stealth Garden is Australia's leading purveyor of advanced horticultural supplies. From its humble beginnings in 2007, the company has expanded to serve more than 200 retail customers. Stealth Garden brings the world's best, newest, and most durable hydroponic technology to hobby and commercial farmers across Australia and New Zealand.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections.



