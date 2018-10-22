Red Sea Housing Paves the Way for Rentals Market With Acquisition of Dubai-based Modular Rental Solutions LLC

DUBAI, UAE, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Red Sea Housing (RSH) Jafza today announced the acquisition of Dubai-based Modular Rental Solutions LLC, a leading rental company in the UAE.

RSH is the largest manufacturer of modular buildings in the Middle East and North African region with over 40 years' experience in the oil & gas, affordable housing and remote buildings sector - providing both long-term and short-term rental solutions to its clients.

With the acquisition of Modular Rental Solutions, RSH expands its footprint into the temporary rental market in the GCC by providing quality rental solutions for clients seeking short-term rental options.

"The market today lacks a full-service capability in this important sector," said RSH V.P. Paolo Pedroni. "Clients today need the ability to source all their requirements under one roof whereby they are assured the difficulties of operating in a remote location or under tight timelines can be achieved economically and efficiently," said Pedroni. "Modular Rental Solutions is one of the leading rental companies in Dubai and this acquisition will enable RSH to expand its footprint and provide more services to our client base who require alternative solutions."

Paul Backwell, the previous Managing Partner of Modular Rental Solutions expressed, "We are excited to take this business to the next level with Red Sea Housing. The footprint and operating facilities of RSH further strengthens the experience of Modular Rental Solutions in this arena."

This acquisition also lays foundation to the formation of Red Sea Rentals, the rental solutions wing of RSH, which will offer customers a fleet of prefabricated and modular buildings, and related infrastructure equipment to rent, suited to building & construction, oil & gas, mining, infrastructure, government, events, and education sectors.

