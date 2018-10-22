Karolinska Development AB (publ): Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign announces FDA clearance for Cranioplug



STOCKHOLM, October 22, 2018. Karolinska Development's portfolio company OssDsign announces that its latest product Cranioplug has received 510(k) clearance by the FDA, which allows marketing and sales of the product in US. The implant is the first product of its kind in the US market.

Cranioplug is an implant used during neurosurgical procedures. The product is intended to cover and plug holes drilled into the skull during surgery and to reattach cranial bone removed during surgery. Cranioplug resorbs and is replaced with bone during the healing process.

Anders Lundqvist, CEO of OssDsign, said: "Receiving clearance for Cranioplug is an important step for OssDsign. This motivates us to increase our presence in the US market and continue to build our US organization throughout 2018 and beyond. The regenerative features of OssDsign's calcium phosphate composition are now getting recognized, and it's our mission to turn them into real benefits for patients, surgeons and hospital systems."

"It is always encouraging when one of our portfolio companies makes good progress. The clearance from the FDA for Cranioplug is a milestone for OssDsign", said Viktor Drvota CEO of Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development has an ownership of 21 per cent (fully diluted) in OssDsign.

For more details please visit:

www.ossdsign.com (http://www.ossdsign.com)

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

