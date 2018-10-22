sprite-preloader
Invitation to Q3 2018 Financial Results Presentation - NextGenTel Group

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

In accordance with the financial calendar, NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q3 2018 financial results Thursday 25 October 2018 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

About NextGenTel Group:

The NextGenTel Group is a major player in providing fixed and mobile Internet communication services to consumers and businesses with a #2 position within xDSL broadband in the Norwegian market. The range of services covers access independent broadband, data net, Ethernet, VoIP, mobile and TV. In addition, the Group provides VoIP services to consumers in Denmark, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Exchange as NGT.

NextGenTel's mission is to be a major force in defining and providing fixed and mobile internet communications to the consumer and small businesses.

Contact:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/invitation-to-q3-2018-financial-results-presentation,c2650710


© 2018 PR Newswire