Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-10-22 10:40 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn AS has decided to grant Bedford Row Capital Advisers the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North (MTF - multilateral trading facility) market, operated by Nasdaq Tallinn. More information is available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.