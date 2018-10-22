Siteimprove to Lead the Charge in Web Accessibility for 2019

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a global Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company empowering digital teams to optimize their digital performance, is proud to lead the charge in web accessibility for 2019 by reaffirming its ongoing commitment to building partnerships, community, and thought-leadership.

One of Siteimprove's key initiatives for 2019 is to build more strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations and companies. Notably this year, Siteimprove shared its insights on standardization through roundtables and panels with the European Disability Forum, an independent NGO, that defends the interests of 80 million Europeans with disabilities. As a part of this action, Siteimprove participated in a roundtable at the United Nations' 11th session of the Conference of States Parties Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in June.

Internally, Siteimprove will foster ongoing training and educational programs to support its development team in building accessible code. In 2018 the company developed the A11Y drive project which automates the task of checking code accessibility and reduces the chance of regressions. By sharing the project story, Siteimprove hopes to inspire other tech companies to think about building a development culture that prioritizes product accessibility.

These initiatives come on the heels of a significant year for the company, who earlier announced the formulation of its "Global Accessibility Relations Group" to champion global inclusion and focus on the provision of large-scale automated accessibility testing and monitoring. Heading up the group is Stein-Erik Skotkjerra, a well-respected international digital accessibility specialist and public speaker who has been with Siteimprove since April 2017.

Following hugely successful accessibility events in Singapore, Amsterdam, and Oslo, among others this year, several events are already planned for 2019, including the Digital Oulu Conference in Finland where Skotkjerra will present 'Why designing for the blind is pointless.'

