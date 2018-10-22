Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. Acquires Controling Interest of CBD Producer, Nature Science Health, Inc.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: DUTV) has acquired controlling interest in California based Nature Science Health, Inc. to produce, market and distribute high quality CBD products which are designed to improve the overall quality of life for people looking to live a healthier lifestyle.

Nature Science Health, Inc. was founded by Jamie Brown and Keiji Varela, who used their decades of experience in healthcare and chemical engineering to develop high-quality CBD products for individual clients. Since starting to formulate products five years ago, they have worked with over 3000 people privately to improve the overall quality of life using natural Full Spectrum CBD oils.

Brown and Varela have developed 25 CBD products for everyday use, including lotions, balms, soaks, bath salts and CBD capsules. Nature Science products start with cold pressed, Full Spectrum CBD oils, which are of the highest quality and deliver the best results for consumers.

"Holistic supplements provide a significant array of nutrients to the body which is essential for balanced health/homeostasis. Our CBD products are crafted engineered and perfectly curated, "says Valera. "High-quality natural products can improve one's quality of life and optimize our bodies on a molecular and cellular level."

Brown and Valera bring strong health and science industry experience to the table. Brown began his hospital administration career over 15 years ago, working as an administrator at Harlem Hospital for the last seven years. Over his career, he has worked closely with both Primary Care and Emergency Room services, as well as many specialty clinics, such as Oncology, Cardiology, and Diabetes. Before working in hospital administration, he earned his Business Marketing degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. Keiji Valera is a Temple graduate who has been working as a chemical engineer for Chevron for the past 14 years, working as both an engineer and project manager.

"The CBD market in the US is exploding and are on target to reach revenue goal of $5 million in product sales by our fiscal year end, in May of 2019," said Maurice Stone, Digital Utilities CEO. "Our partnership with the Lakota Tribal Cooperative will be fully engaged and the Spring planting in The Dakota's will have begun."

Industry analysts the Brightfield Group, project the US hemp-CBD market alone could hit $22 billion by 2022 in their most recent report. The reports site the fact that CBD has been found effective in helping people with everything from skin irritations to epilepsy without the side effect of a THC high, and the market is only growing as new applications are discovered.

"Hemp is so versatile, we haven't even conceived of all the ways it can be utilized yet. The Brightfield Group report is just looking at CBD, but Hemp is so much more. It can be used in fabrics, in plastics, it compounds well with other source materials. Hemp is the new cotton, only stronger," says Stone. "We are doing everything we can to be a major player as this market grows."

About Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc.

Digital Utilities Ventures has targeted the medical and recreational segments of the CBD market. We are currently concentrating on Hemp and its 25,000 associated products. https://ministryofhemp.com/hemp/not-marijuana/. We are looking at the bar set by The Chronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) for global production and distribution of CBD and Hemp based products. Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. is poised to become an industry innovator by developing an end-to-end supply chain approach to the legal cannabis and hemp markets. The Company's strategy is to develop through acquisitions and business development a vertically integrated business model that covers the entire spectrum of the CBD business from cultivation, through production, quality control and finally to distribution through dispensaries. https://www.hempbizjournal.com/size-of-us-hemp-industry-2017/

