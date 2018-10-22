Bombardier Transportation confirms Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co. Ltd. (BTSC) as the previously undisclosed customer for 20-year maintenance services contract in South-East Asia

This long-term maintenance services contract for its INNOVIA monorail 300 system, continues Bombardier's growth story in services

Bangkok's first monorail lines will transport over 400,000 passengers daily

BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9519948-e13b-4941-a2e7-7e088530f92f

Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Co. Ltd. (BTSC) is the previously undisclosed customer that signed a contract for 20 years of maintenance services. The services will be provided for the BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 systems in delivery for Thailand's first two monorail lines: the Bangkok pink and yellow lines. The order was announced by Bombardier on July 6, 2018 and is valued at approximately 245 million euro ($287 million US).

Commenting on the order, Khun Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the Board of Directors, BTSC stated, "Our focus is to ensure the highest levels of passenger safety, comfort and performance and this agreement ensures we will strengthen system performance by drawing on Bombardier's expertise to provide full continuity between delivery and maintenance of our new iconic system."

Gregory Enjalbert, Managing Director Thailand, Bombardier Transportation, added, "This first long-term services contract for our INNOVIA monorail 300 system reflects the benefit we can bring to our customers throughout the full life-cycle of our systems, ensuring highest reliability and availability for the equipment maintained. We are very pleased to continue our over a decade-long partnership with BTSC and to continue to contribute to Bangkok's urban development."

This latest contract will see Bombardier maintain the monorail trains, comprising 288-cars, as well as the system's guideway switches and depot equipment. In 2017, Bombardier signed the contractsto deliver its full turnkey INNOVIA monorail 300 systems for Bangkok's Khae Rai to MinBuri (pink) line and Lat Phrao to Samrong (yellow) line.

Bombardier is one of the few mobility solution providers to deliver projects from Thailand for Thailand, including its rail control solutions for Bangkok's mass transit lines. Since 1997, Bombardier has continued to grow its Bangkok team to over 620 highly-skilled engineers and employees, providing full life-cycle rail system support for customers across Asia Pacific.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchangeor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .



Bombardier and INNOVIA are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, Asia Pacific

Harsh Mehta

+91 9820802228

harsh.mehta@rail.bombardier.com (mailto:harsh.mehta@rail.bombardier.com) Global media relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com (mailto:press@rail.bombardier.com)