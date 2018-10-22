Aptoide: EU National Court Rules Against Google in Anti-Trust Process

LISBON, Portugal, October 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Portuguese Courts issued today a decision against Google in relation to the injunction filed by Aptoide. It is applicable on 82 countries including UK, Germany, USA, India, among others. Google will have to stop Google Play Protect from removing the competitor Aptoide's app store from users' phone without users' knowledge which has caused losses of over 2.2 million users in the last 60 days.

The acceptance of the injunction is totally aligned with Aptoide's claim for Google to stop hiding the app store in the Android devices and showing warning messages to the users.

Aptoide is now working alongside its legal team to next week fill in courts the main action, demanding from Google indemnity for all the damages caused.

Aptoide, with over 250 million users, 6 billion downloads and one of the top stores globally, has presented this July, a formal complaint to the European Union's anti-trust departments against Google.

Paulo Trezentos, Aptoide's CEO, says that, "For us, this is a decisive victory. Google has been a fierce competitor, abusing his dominant position in Android to eliminate App Store competitors. Innovation is the reason for our 200 million users base. This court's decision is a signal for startups worldwide: if you have the reason on your side don't fear to challenge Google."

