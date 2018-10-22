This purchase would significantly boost Publicis.Sapient in France, which is already a market leader in Digital Business Transformation.

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces that it is entering into exclusive negotiations with Xebia France, the agile IT consultancy firm.

Founded in 2005 by Luc Legardeur, Xebia France is a renowned agile IT consultancy firm that specialises in Data, Web, Cloud technologies, reactive software programming and Mobility.

This technological gem, with a 170-strong talented team called the "Xebians", works with large accounts such as Axa, Air France, BNP Paribas, la Française des Jeux, Meetic, Natixis, Sanofi and startup businesses such as BlaBlaCar, Early Birds, ManoMano.

Xebia France is the creator of XebiCon, a key event in the field of technology which has been running every year for the last five years, bringing together over 1,000 participating developers, data experts, tech leads, CTOs, etc.

This merger would strengthen the Publicis.Sapient teams in France (650 people) and bolster its high-end engineering capability, which is a key component of Publicis.Sapient's unique combination of strategy consulting, experience and engineering expertise all of which are crucial to the delivery of a successful end-to-end transformation for clients. It would allow for an increase in this group's dynamic of sustained growth as transformation partner to clients, able to help them reimagine their business through radical customer centricity and to accelerate their Digital Business Transformation efforts.

The purchasing plans are subject to prior consultation by the representative staff bodies and the usual applicable terms and conditions. The financial details of this process will not be disclosed.

Agathe Bousquet, President of Publicis Groupe in France, states: « Publicis.Sapient is experiencing significant growth since we asserted our offer and gathered all our experts under the same brand. Today, we want to reinforce our capabilities in technology in order to better deliver on our clients' strategic projects and we are convinced of Luc and his team's excellence and complementarity ».

Nigel Vaz, Global Business Transformation Lead at Publicis Groupe and CEO of Publicis.Sapient in EMEA and APAC, says: "Publicis.Sapient has always been there to help clients reimagine their business in the context of a digital age, and engineering is core to that approach. As we continue to grow in France, having the high-end engineering capability of Xebia France join our business would take Publicis.Sapient to the next level as we deliver digital business transformation for our clients."

"We are certain that joining the forces of a globally renowned group such as Publicis and a firm specialising in new technologies creates a unique and valuable offer in the French market to help our customers proceed with their necessary digital transformation. We would be very proud to be part of the Digital Business Transformation strategy of Publicis.Sapient and inspired by the prospects of such a collaboration", adds Luc Legardeur, CEO of Xebia France.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of creativity and technology. Publicis Groupe offers its clients seamless access to its tools and expertise through modular offering. Publicis Groupe is organized across four Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Blue 449, Performics, Digitas),Publicis.Sapient (SapientRazorfish Sapient Consulting) and Publicis Health. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook: www.facebook.com/publicisgroupe | LinkedIn: Publicis Groupe http://www.youtube.com/user/PublicisGroupe | Viva la Difference!

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis.Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, helps clients drive growth and efficiency and evolve the ways they work, in a world where consumer behavior and technology are catalyzing social and commercial change at an unprecedented pace. With 17,000 people and over 100 offices around the globe, our expertise spanning technology, data sciences, consulting and creative combined with our culture of innovation enables us to deliver on complex transformation initiatives that accelerate our clients' businesses through creating the products and services their customers expect. For more information, visit www.publicis.sapient.com.

