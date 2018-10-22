Regulatory News:

Inside Secure(Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today announced that First Data Polska S.A., a division of the global leader in commerce-enabling technology, selected Inside Secure technology to enable secure and flexible connections to Mastercard and Visa.

First Data Polska S.A. chose Inside Secure's Mobile Payment Client to easily integrate their solution with the Visa Token Service (VTS) and Mastercard Digital Enablement Service (MDES) today's major tokenization services that convert sensitive data into unique tokens that allow mobile payments to be processed.

"Security and reliability are continual requirements for our services," said Jolanta Rycerz, Member of Management Board at First Data Polska S.A. "We see Inside Secure as a valuable technology provider that enables us to easily migrate to the latest mobile payment technology and security standards. Thanks to Inside Secure, our customers, which are some of the largest financial institutions across Poland, can offer trusted and secure mobile payments."

"With many years of proven mobile payment experience, and having been evaluated by external labs for compliance with Mastercard and Visa's requirements, Inside Secure is an ideal partner for banks looking to accelerate their integration with the latest tokenization schemes," said Simon Blake-Wilson, COO at Inside Secure. "We're pleased to announce First Data Polska as one of our latest customers that has leading local financial institutions deploying the solution."

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment & banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. Visit www.insidesecure.com

