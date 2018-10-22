XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Awarded National LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace

XPO Logistics Awarded National LTL Carrier of the Year

by Transplace

GREENWICH, Conn. - October 22, 2018 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) provider in North America, has been named 2018 National LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace, a third-party provider of logistics technology and transportation management services. The awards are based on quantitative data and surveys related to on-time pickup and delivery, responsiveness, tender acceptance, claims, SmartWay scores, billing accuracy and other service attributes.

Greg Ritter, chief customer officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We're honored to be recognized by Transplace for the high level of value we deliver for our customers. The credit goes to our more than 12,000 professional drivers in North America, and the talented sales, customer service and operations teams that support them. I applaud our entire LTL organization."

The annual Transplace Carrier of the Year Awards recognize 24 of the company's best carrier partners across all lines of trucking. XPO shares the 2018 National LTL Carrier of the Year distinction with FedEx Freight.

