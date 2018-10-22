SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Cranes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This report is an illustrative representation of the global cranes market that highlights the key challenges faced by the potential investors and advises ways to capitalize on the growth promoting factors to make the most out of the market. Recent analysis of the market suggests that the recent boom in port activities is opening multiple opportunities to grow in this thriving market. However, despite the growth opportunities, any uninformed market decisions have resulted to the buyers incur heavy monetary losses. Ask for customized guidance from our experienced procurement experts to tailor this report according to your requirements.

The growth of shipyards with the rising demand for oil and other raw materials overseas coupled with the expansion of ports with increasing globalization will supplement the growth of the global cranes market during the forecast period.

"According to regulations such as WEE, most of the electrically powered machinery including the crane equipment are classified as electronic waste, which requires disposal. Therefore, the buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who can provide older equipment buyback and recycling services besides providing new equipment," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

In-depth research of the cranes market has revealed that the following factors will play a critical role in influencing the growth of this market:

Tactical levers offer significant costs savings compared with the strategic ones

Supply-chain disruption is a significant risk for category buyers

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category provide detailed information on the major costs and volume drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help the buyers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights into the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence services and reports. To know more about our engagement policies: https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

