According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the global neoprene market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005771/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global neoprene market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of building and construction activities. The growing construction industry is expected to increase the demand for neoprene during the forecast period. Neoprene is a rubber material that exhibits superior heat and electrical resistance, ozone resistance, and anti-weathering properties and is used in the construction industry for fire-proof insulation, electrical wiring, and expansion joints in civil engineering applications. It is suitable for construction applications due to its ability to withstand extreme climatic conditions. Urbanization is a key driver for the construction market and has led to the development of smart cities. In countries such as China and India, the increase in government spending on construction for industrial and public infrastructure will augment the consumption of neoprene during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global neoprene market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovations in neoprene as one of the key emerging trends in the global neoprene market:

Global neoprene market: Innovations in neoprene

One of the emerging trends in the market is the development of noble gas-infused neoprene closed-cell foams for achieving ultra-low thermal conductivity. Closed-cell foams are widely used for insulation and thermal management of protective garments for extreme environments. Superior insulation neoprene materials are synthesized with the help of high-pressure processing at 243 kPa in a high molecular weight gas environment such as Ar, Kr, or Xe.

"Neoprene is a preferred material to be used in thermally insulating textiles and fabrics. It exhibits high thermal insulation and prevents heat loss due to which it is used in sportswear, swimwear, and water garments. Technological advances focusing on the combination of noble gases into neoprene foam cells improve the insulation properties of neoprene foam. Noble gases infused into the neoprene foam cells act as blowing agents and result in excellent foam insulation. The several uses of noble gases such as argon, xenon, and krypton as blowing agents in neoprene foams is expected to drive the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global neoprene market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global neoprene market by application (technical rubber, adhesive industry, and latex industry), by end-user (automotive, manufacturing, consumer goods, and medical), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The technical rubber segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 61% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 54%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181022005771/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com