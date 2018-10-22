The global portable engraving system market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

One of the key drivers for the global portable engraving system market is the increasing applications of engraving systems in multiple industries. There is a rapid increase in the adoption of portable engraving systems, especially laser engraving systems, in many industrial segments. Laser engraving systems are used for identification security of items that require safety measures including credit cards, identity cards, and safety documents.

This global portable engraving system marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing application of laser technology and engraving in the apparel industry as one of the key trends in the global portable engraving system market:

Global portable engraving system market: Growing application of laser technology and engraving in the apparel industry

In addition to cutting applications, the apparel industry, has adopted laser engraving technology for several manufacturing applications including engraving, embossing, and denim fading. The adoption of using laser technology in engraving aids in several benefits such as reducing the potential for product damage, the need for a negligible number of consumables, and the occurrence of less or no toxic byproduct disposal problems.

"Different types of pictures, flower patterns, and personalized signatures are easily engraved on leather shoes, bags, wallets, belts, sofas, clothes, and other leather goods using laser engraving systems. These factors are anticipated to boost the demand for laser portable engraving systems during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment.

Global portable engraving system market: Segmentation analysis

This portable engraving system market analysis report segments the market by product (mechanical portable engraving system and laser portable engraving system) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The mechanical portable engraving system segment held the largest portable engraving system market share in 2017, accounting for over 58% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with more than 40% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

