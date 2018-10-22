Technavio's global shaftless screw conveyors market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The consolidation in the cement industry will be one of the major trends in the global shaftless screw conveyors marketduring 2018-2022. The current oversupply situation is making it difficult for smaller unorganized cement firms to survive in this competitive industry. This, in turn, will result in an increase in the number of consolidations in the cement industry. UltraTech Cement has already completed its acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' six integrated cement plants and five grinding units that have a capacity of 21.2 million tons.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global shaftless screw conveyors market will be the advantages of shaftless screw conveyors over shafted screw conveyors:

Global shaftless screw conveyors market: Advantages of shaftless screw conveyors over shafted screw conveyors

The adoption of shaftless screw conveyors eliminates the need for a central shaft and permit a much higher fill rate resulting in lower rpms, more efficient conveying, and consequently less wear. Moreover, the absence of shaft also eliminates the need for intermediate or end bearings in shaftless screw conveyors. The only machined bearings in a shaftless screw conveyor are in the gear reducer that allows for direct connections and optimizes layout design flexibility.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools, "Shaftless screw conveyors have several benefits such as end-to-end and side connections that were not possible on shafted screw conveyors. Moreover, shaftless spirals have no central shaft, which prevents the sludge from sticking. Furthermore, the high-strength spirals allow low RPM, increased torque, and high fill rates."

Global shaftless screw conveyors market: Segmentation analysis

This global shaftless screw conveyors market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (mining and cement, agriculture, food and beverage, solid waste management, sewage treatment, biomass, and waste to energy) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the seven major end-users, the mining and cement segment held the largest shaftless screw conveyors market share in 2017, contributing to around 21% of the market. This end-user segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 41% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

