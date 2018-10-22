Regulatory News:

Sopra Banking Software (Paris:SOP), global leader in digital banking and financing software, is proud to have placed its two solutions Sopra Banking Platform and Sopra Banking Amplitude as strong performers in the 2018 Forrester Wave Global Digital Banking Platforms.

Each year Forrester evaluates a few selected solutions according to criteria such as functional breadth, agility and strategy.

This year Forrester scored Sopra Banking Platform as the highest in the strategy area. The solution 'convinces with a broad and rich strategy' which reflects the strong focus put on this topic over the last years by Sopra Banking Software.

Sopra Banking Platform's current offering 'provides a broad range of retail banking capabilities' and even has the 'highest number of modules/components in this Forrester Wave', showing the emphasis placed on the system's architecture and openness. Thanks to this, 'Sopra Banking Platform is well suited for banks ranging from direct and automotive banks to large banks'.

The solution is also considered as sound and ready to tackle future business and current customer needs because 'planned functional, technological, and architectural enhancements for Sopra Banking Platform cover the next 24 months and broad scope.'

Moreover Forrester confirms that 'Sopra Banking Amplitude is an end-to-end and modern solution'.

The 'Solution architecture is well structured'; it is open and fully integrated and includes retail, business, and corporate banking capabilities.' Amplitude Up with DxP brings together the robustness of a proven and integrated core banking system and the flexibility of a digital technology platform in one real-time, secure, and future-proof solution

Sopra Banking Software wants affordable and innovative banking for everyone, anytime, and anywhere. This goal in mind, Sopra Banking Software listens and engages with banks and their ecosystems to enable digital transformation in rapidly changing markets. Over 800 customers in 70 countries can testify to this.

Emmanuel Gillet, Deputy CEO at Sopra Banking Software said 'this recognition highlights our solution's excellence and its capacity to support our customers across the globe.'

