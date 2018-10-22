Cologne/Madrid (ots) -



Growers, retailers, and trading companies around the world are facing increasing pressure from the public and media with regards to sustainability risks and issues within fresh produce supply chains. This pressure is set to increase in the future and drive the need for solutions. GLOBALG.A.P. invites visitors and exhibitors to the Fruit Attraction trade fair to visit their stand and discuss how GLOBALG.A.P. can help them meet the sustainability challenges confronting their business.



GLOBALG.A.P. has developed a suite of standards which support fresh produce stakeholders in dealing with sustainability challenges such as social issues, water, and TR4. These are specifically designed to build on and enhance the GLOBALG.A.P. system, which satisfies market requirements on Good Agricultural Practices, Food Safety, and Traceability.



"CSR and Traceability issues are a main focus of GLOBALG.A.P. In the face of these pressures, we invite our stakeholders to discuss solutions to problems with us. We have to work very closely together to master the challenges of the future. The GLOBALG.A.P. Standard can help and support in many ways," says Kristian Moeller, CEO GLOBALG.A.P.



GRASP stands for GLOBALG.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice It is a voluntary ready-to-use module developed to assess social practices on the farm, addressing specific aspects of workers' health, safety, and welfare. 74% of all producers under certification in Spain have received a GRASP assessment, up by 57% since August 2017. Spain and Italy have highest share and highest number of Producers under certification with GRASP.



TR4 Biosecurity tool



Fusarium oxysporum f. sp . cubense - tropical race 4 (TR4), which is also referred to as "Foc 4" or "Panama disease", is the most imminent threat to the banana industry. This tool provides farmers with a risk mitigation plan to prevent the introduction (and/or further spreading) of the TR4 pathogen.



The SPRING Program is available for producers, traders and retailers alike to use and demonstrate their efforts for sustainable water management in agriculture.



About GLOBALG.A.P.



GLOBALG.A.P. is a leading global certification program whose mission is to bring farmers and retailers together to produce and market safe food, to protect scarce resources, and build a sustainable future. www.globalgap.org



