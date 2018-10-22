Verge2Xcelerate Conference: Convege2Xcelerate 2018 Announces Moderators for Healthcare Blockchain Industry Conference at University of Columbia - NYC Oct-24 2018 (ConV2X)

Moderators: Bryan Arkwright, William Baker, Fred Bazzoli, Tory Cenaj, Kevin A. Clauson, PharmD, Todd Eury, Heather Flannery, John D Halamka, Rajiv Leventhal, MD, Ron Ribitzky, MD, Tom Savel, MD, Ted Tanner

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2018 / Convege2Xcelerate healthcare blockchain Conference (ConV2X) is proud to announce its 2ndannual conference agenda panel moderators. The event which is being help at Columbia University on October 24th, 2018 - will bring together some of the best minds in Healthcare to moderate over 90 C-level and academic honored market leaders across 45 sessions discussing blockchain and health technologies - cover use-case and application technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and telehealth.

Founder and Publisher, Tory Cenaj, of Partners in Digital Health, commented: " we are honored to have such a distinguished roster of moderators who champion health innovations to drive better outcomes for institutions and patients not only in the US but around the globe."

Moderators: Bryan Arkwright, William Baker, Fred Bazzoli, Tory Cenaj. Kevin A. Clauson, PharmD, Todd Eury, Heather Flannery, John D Halamka, Rajiv Leventhal, MD, Ron Ribitzky, MD, Tom Savel, MD, Ted Tanner.

About the Honored Moderators:

Bryan T. Arkwright is a Managing Consultant with Schumacher Clinical Partners Consulting and Physician Advisory Services focusing on Telehealth / Telemedicine Strategy and Operations.

William Baker heads the NYU Global Debate Fund, housed in the Business & Society Dept. of the Stern Business School and is the CIO for Baker Consulting Associates (BCA) based in Dallas, Texas. As a leading authority on debate training, strategy & operations, Will is one of the top corporate debate consultants in NYC.

Fred Bazzoli is Editor in Chief at Health Data Management and coordinates editorial operations, with oversight of digital news, print publications and special projects. Fred was most recently senior director of communications at the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

Tory Cenaj, is Partners in Digital Health, Founder and Publisher of the innovative online journal Telehealth and Medicine TodayTM. She has extensive experience in healthcare publishing and communications, managing medical journals, publication planning, continuing medical education, and digital health portfolios.

Kevin A. Clauson, PharmD is an associate professor at the Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences in Nashville, TN, USA. Dr. Clauson previously served as founding director of the first World Health Organization Collaborating Center to prioritize mobile health (mHealth) initiatives in its work plan.

Todd Eury, Founder of Pharmacy Podcast Network and Director of Strategy and Business Development at New Season and leads his team in B.D. and marketing efforts of the nations leading provider of Medication Assisted Treatment to support communities in the addiction recovery sector of healthcare. Building community networks with political leaders, health-systems, law enforcement, and behavioral health organizations to reach more patients suffering with the disease of opioid addiction.

Heather Flannery is the Health Circle Global Lead at ConsenSys and the Co-Founder and Board Chair of Blockchain in Healthcare Global ("BiHG"), a new trade association organized under the IEEE ISTO launching in Q4 2018. She chairs the IEEE SA P2418.6 Standards Development Working Group (blockchain in healthcare and life sciences) and serves as the FY19 Co-Chair of the global HIMSS Blockchain in Healthcare Task Force.

John D. Halamka, MD, CIO of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Dean of Technology for Harvard Medical Schoo , is responsible for all clinical, financial, administrative, and academic information technology, serving 3,000 doctors, 12,000 employees, and 1,000,000 patients. As chairman of NEHEN, Dr. Halamka oversees clinical and administrative data exchange among the payers, providers, and patients in Massachusetts. Dr. Halamkaspecializes in the adoption of electronic health records and the secure sharing of healthcare data for care coordination, population health, and quality improvement.

Rajiv Leventhal is Managing Editor of Healthcare Informatics, covering healthcare IT leadership and strategy for the renowned, award-winning publication. Since 2012, he has been covering the daily impact of regulatory measures on Healthcare Informatics' CIO and CMIO-based audience and has taken keen interest in areas such as patient engagement, health information exchange, mobile health, healthcare data security, and telemedicine.

Ron Ribitzky, MDis Founder & CEO of R&D Ribitzky. An entrepreneurial driver and enabler of pragmatic innovation, Dr. Ribitzky is a highly accomplished Physician executive with 30 years of cross-functional experience in Healthcare IT, Life-Sciences Informatics, and Precision Medicine. Dr. Ribitzky has broad and deep hands-on, managerial, and scientific technology expertise that includes AI, analytics, UX prototyping, blockchain, semantic services, and NLP, among other.

Tom Savel, MDis a Health IT physician executive at the CDC. 15+ years creating bridges and solutions at the intersection of technology, healthcare, and public health. Always striving to leverage the power of technology innovation to transform public health. Passionate presenter and educator of this rapidly ever-evolving, multidisciplinary field. An advocate of servant leadership. Profoundly honored to have worked at the CDC since 2003.

Ted Tanner is Co-Founder and CTO of PokitDok and a creator of DokChain, blockchain for healthcare. Focused primarily on Artificial Intelligence and Agent-Based Systems, Ted has held architect positions at both Apple and Microsoft and held instrumental roles in several start-ups, including Digidesign (IPO and acquired by Avid), Crystal River Engineering (acquired by Aureal Semiconductor), VP of R&D at MongoMusic (acquired by Microsoft) and Co-Founder and CTO of BeliefNetworks (acquired by Benefitfocus).

Event Sponsors: ConsenSys Health, BurstIQ, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cadent Medical Communications, Healthcare Informatics, Health Data Management, HealthVerity, Izzy, Nonnatech, Pharmacy Podcast, SimplyVital & 1800pr.

About ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference (ConV2X)

The ConVerge2Xcelerate Conference focuses on practical and next-generation discussions on healthcare and blockchain use-case and applications by academic, established and emerging growth industry leaders - taking a close look at what is driving innovation and changes in our healthcare delivery systems today.

Hosted by Columbia University, the 2nd annual event will be held in NYC on October 24, 2018. The event will bring together over 90 C-level and academic honored market leaders across 50 sessions discussing blockchain and health technologies. The one-day event will cover technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, and telehealth.

Meet and network with pioneers, innovators, government, industry specialists, and university leaders. Join us and become part of the dialogue!

To learn more: ConVerge2Xelerate

*Media and Communication support provided by 1-800-PublicRelations (1800pr)

