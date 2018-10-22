ZRG Partners, a client-focused global executive search firm driven by data analytics, announced the results of its Q2 2018 Global Industrial Hiring Index.

The Q2 2018 Index posted an 8% increase in quarter-over-quarter global hiring demand. Q2 results show strong employment across all market subsectors.

Nate Frank, Managing Director Global Industrial Practice Leader stated "The Index continued to surge ahead again in Q2, despite the uncertainty brought about by trade wars and mid-term elections. Coupled with historically low unemployment, the concern over a talent shortage we have heard across the Industrial space in recent years appears to be coming to fruition. This reality has prompted more strategic conversations about talent acquisition and retention than ever before."

Q2 2018 Private Equity investments in the Industrial sector were down 14% to $30.9 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis. However, investments in the sector were up 26% from year ago levels.

About ZRG Partners

ZRG Partners, LLC is a global authority on talent management in the Industrial market. ZRG provides its clients with specialized global market expertise in executive recruitment, consulting and advisory work with a focus on data and analytics to drive great business decisions.

The Global Industrial Hiring Index analysis utilizes a proprietary algorithm that looks at hiring within selected benchmark companies in seven distinct segments. ZRG Partners collaborates with data from the CEB TalentNeuron tool and Pitchbook to assemble the sector data that drives the Index.

