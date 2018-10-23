Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2019.

Q2 sales were $691 million, up 9 percent in US dollars and 10 percent in constant currency, compared to Q2 of the prior year.

Q2 GAAP operating income reached $65 million, compared to $59 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew 15 percent to $0.38, compared to $0.33 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q2 non-GAAP operating income grew 18 percent to $85 million, compared to $71 million in the same quarter a year ago. Q2 non-GAAP EPS grew 26 percent to $0.49, compared to $0.39 in the same quarter a year ago.

Q2 cash flow from operations was $85 million, up 24 percent compared to Q2 of the prior year. Cash flow from operations for the fiscal year to date was $97 million, compared to $67 million for the same period a year ago.

"Q2 showcased the power and diversity of our portfolio," said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. "We delivered our highest ever sales for a second quarter, with double-digit growth in both Gaming and Video Collaboration and solid growth in our PC Peripherals categories. Our innovation engine is on display as we move into the holiday quarter with a line-up of new, innovative products already well-received by consumers."

Vincent Pilette, chief financial officer, said, "With healthy sales growth of 10 percent in constant currency, we delivered a strong gross margin, above our long-term target. Our constant and obsessive focus on operational efficiency allowed us to continue to invest for future growth while growing non-GAAP operating profit 18 percent and once again delivering strong leverage to the bottom line."

Outlook

Logitech confirmed its Fiscal Year 2019 outlook of 9 to 11 percent sales growth in constant currency and $325 million to $335 million in non-GAAP operating income.

Prepared Remarks Available Online

Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results teleconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Financial Results Teleconference and Webcast

Logitech will hold a financial results teleconference to discuss the results for Q2 FY 2019 on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency

To facilitate comparisons to Logitech's historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, purchase accounting effect on inventory, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under "Supplemental Financial Information" after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for Fiscal Year 2019.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018, product portfolio, sales for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2019, new products and consumer reception, target range for gross margin, growth investments, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2019 operating income and sales growth. The forward-looking statements in this release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech's actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors' products; if we do not fully realize our goals to lower our costs and improve our operating leverage; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (A) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales (B) 691,146 632,470 1,299,626 1,162,416 Cost of goods sold 432,063 402,722 814,234 737,496 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 2,966 2,011 5,338 3,515 Gross profit 256,117 227,737 480,054 421,405 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 121,801 107,386 236,385 209,764 Research and development 39,542 36,647 78,529 71,746 General and administrative 25,206 25,266 50,679 50,675 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,317 2,491 6,838 3,881 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (2,930 (4,908 Restructuring charges (credits), net 119 (61 10,040 (116 Total operating expenses 190,985 168,799 382,471 331,042 Operating income 65,132 58,938 97,583 90,363 Interest income 1,858 1,048 4,227 2,223 Other income (expense), net 3,389 459 1,818 (570 Income before income taxes 70,379 60,445 103,628 92,016 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,203 4,087 986 (1,349 Net income 64,176 56,358 102,642 93,365 Net income per share: Basic 0.39 0.34 0.62 0.57 Diluted 0.38 0.33 0.61 0.55 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 165,630 164,120 165,474 163,765 Diluted 169,234 169,078 168,996 168,710 Cash dividend per share 0.69 0.63 0.69 0.63

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited September 30,

2018 March 31,

2018 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (A) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 424,950 641,947 Accounts receivable, net (B) 459,689 214,885 Inventories 358,774 259,906 Other current assets (B) 70,412 56,362 Total current assets 1,313,825 1,173,100 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 83,731 86,304 Goodwill 346,548 275,451 Other intangible assets, net 130,538 87,547 Other assets 131,565 120,755 Total assets 2,006,207 1,743,157 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 440,564 293,988 Accrued and other current liabilities (B) 434,615 281,732 Total current liabilities 875,179 575,720 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 34,456 34,956 Other non-current liabilities 84,408 81,924 Total liabilities 994,043 692,600 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value: 30,148 30,148 Issued shares 173,106 at September 30 and March 31, 2018 Additional shares that may be issued out of the conditional capitals 50,000 at September 30 and March 31, 2018 Additional shares that may be issued out of the authorized capital 36,621 at September 30, 2018 and none at March 31, 2018 Additional paid-in capital 33,160 47,234 Shares in treasury, at cost 7,384 at September 30, 2018 and 8,527 at March 31, 2018 (163,481 (165,686 Retained earnings (B) 1,210,105 1,232,316 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,768 (93,455 Total shareholders' equity 1,012,164 1,050,557 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,006,207 1,743,157

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (A) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 64,176 56,358 102,642 93,365 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,196 10,220 21,895 19,368 Amortization of intangible assets 5,448 3,645 10,341 6,238 Gain on investments in privately held companies (395 (695 (382 (436 Share-based compensation expense 12,049 10,978 25,308 21,683 Deferred income taxes (156 (2,054 (9,815 (11,933 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (2,930 (4,908 Other (49 15 75 12 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (64,918 (56,016 (133,475 (91,718 Inventories (66,201 (37,689 (84,401 (58,078 Other assets (6,831 (5,402 (11,056 (8,490 Accounts payable 86,998 71,489 138,186 110,136 Accrued and other liabilities 43,621 20,464 37,902 (7,739 Net cash provided by operating activities 84,938 68,383 97,220 67,500 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,624 (7,153 (18,368 (17,188 Investment in privately held companies (281 (160 (506 (520 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (133,665 (85,000 (133,908 (85,000 Proceeds from return of investment in privately held companies 237 237 Purchases of short-term investments (1,505 (6,789 (1,505 (6,789 Purchases of trading investments (1,222 (390 (3,722 (999 Proceeds from sales of trading investments 1,327 410 4,194 1,057 Net cash used in investing activities (144,970 (98,845 (153,815 (109,202 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (113,971 (104,248 (113,971 (104,248 Purchases of registered shares (9,919 (10,058 (19,901 (10,682 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 8,903 17,431 10,007 30,000 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (2,299 (2,023 (27,380 (23,706 Net cash used in financing activities (117,286 (98,898 (151,245 (108,636 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,848 551 (9,157 1,653 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (179,166 (128,809 (216,997 (148,685 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 604,116 527,657 641,947 547,533 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 424,950 398,848 424,950 398,848

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited NET SALES Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Net sales by product category: Pointing Devices 128,337 123,643 4 256,127 245,717 4 Keyboards Combos 131,872 119,200 11 260,094 235,313 11 PC Webcams 28,221 27,466 3 57,895 53,091 9 Tablet Other Accessories 36,710 30,784 19 69,146 54,002 28 Video Collaboration 57,176 46,139 24 115,968 81,756 42 Mobile Speakers 77,100 90,548 (15 111,427 153,466 (27 Audio Wearables 61,560 62,445 (1 113,714 112,647 1 Gaming 160,792 113,722 41 296,818 191,430 55 Smart Home 9,241 18,323 (50 18,252 34,789 (48 Other (1) 137 200 (32 185 205 (10 Total net sales 691,146 632,470 9 1,299,626 1,162,416 12

(1) Other category includes products that we currently intend to transition out of, or have already transitioned out of, because they are no longer strategic to our business.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)(C) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross profit GAAP 256,117 227,737 480,054 421,405 Share-based compensation expense 791 1,091 1,921 1,802 Amortization of intangible assets and purchase accounting effect on inventory 2,966 2,011 5,338 3,515 Gross profit Non-GAAP 259,874 230,839 487,313 426,722 Gross margin GAAP 37.1 36.0 36.9 36.3 Gross margin Non-GAAP 37.6 36.5 37.5 36.7 Operating expenses GAAP 190,985 168,799 382,471 331,042 Less: Share-based compensation expense 11,258 9,887 23,387 19,881 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,317 2,491 6,838 3,881 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (2,930 (4,908 Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net 119 (61 10,040 (116 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 175,291 159,412 342,206 312,304 % of net sales GAAP 27.6 26.7 29.4 28.5 % of net sales Non GAAP 25.4 25.2 26.3 26.9 Operating income GAAP 65,132 58,938 97,583 90,363 Share-based compensation expense 12,049 10,978 25,308 21,683 Amortization of intangible assets 5,448 3,645 10,341 6,238 Purchase accounting effect on inventory 379 114 379 114 Acquisition-related costs 1,456 741 1,456 1,042 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (2,930 (4,908 Restructuring (charges) credits, net 119 (61 10,040 (116 Operating income Non GAAP 84,583 71,425 145,107 114,416 % of net sales GAAP 9.4 9.3 7.5 7.8 % of net sales Non GAAP 12.2 11.3 11.2 9.8 Net income GAAP 64,176 56,358 102,642 93,365 Share-based compensation expense 12,049 10,978 25,308 21,683 Amortization of intangible assets 5,448 3,645 10,341 6,238 Purchase accounting effect on inventory 379 114 379 114 Acquisition-related costs 1,456 741 1,456 1,042 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (2,930 (4,908 Restructuring (charges) credits, net 119 (61 10,040 (116 Loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies (395 (695 (382 (436 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (116 (1,890 (9,225 (10,982 Net income Non GAAP 83,116 66,260 140,559 106,000 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.38 0.33 0.61 0.55 Diluted Non GAAP 0.49 0.39 0.83 0.63 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non GAAP 169,234 169,078 168,996 168,710

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS * (In thousands) unaudited SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 2018 2017 2018 2017 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 791 1,091 1,921 1,802 Marketing and selling 4,864 4,343 10,650 8,724 Research and development 1,935 1,633 3,484 3,176 General and administrative 4,459 3,911 9,253 7,981 Total share-based compensation expense 12,049 10,978 25,308 21,683 Income tax benefit (2,650 (3,677 (12,179 (14,959 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax 9,399 7,301 13,129 6,724

Note: These preliminary results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2018 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

(A) The preliminary fair value of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from the business acquisition during the current period is included in the tables. The fair value of identifiable intangible assets acquired was based on estimates and assumptions made by us at the time of the acquisition. As additional information becomes available, such as finalization of purchase price adjustment and the finalization of the estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed, we may revise our preliminary or interim estimated fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed during the remainder of the measurement periods (which will not exceed 12 months from the acquisition dates). Any such revisions or changes may be material, and may have a material impact over our financial condition and results of operations.

(B) Adoption of ASC Topic 606

On April 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue standards under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 606. The adoption of Topic 606 did not have an impact over the total cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. The following tables summarize the impacts of adopting Topic 606 on our condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and six months ended as of September 30, 2018 and condensed consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2018 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,2018 Six Months Ended September 30, 2018 As Reported

Under ASC

606 If Reported

Under ASC

605 Effect of

Change As Reported

Under ASC

606 If Reported

Under ASC

605 Effect of

Change Net sales 691,146 696,090 (4,944 1,299,626 1,304,704 (5,078

As of September 30, 2018 As Reported

Under ASC 606 Balance Under

ASC 605 Effect of Change Accounts receivable, net 459,689 327,131 132,558 Other current assets 70,412 61,092 9,320 Accrued and other current liabilities 434,615 276,777 157,838 Retained earnings 1,210,105 1,226,065 (15,960

(C) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.

While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance. In assessing our business during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and previous periods, we excluded items in the following general categories, each of which are described below:

Share-based compensation expenses. We believe that providing non-GAAP measures excluding share-based compensation expense, in addition to the GAAP measures, allows for a more transparent comparison of our financial results from period to period. We prepare and maintain our budgets and forecasts for future periods on a basis consistent with this non-GAAP financial measure. Further, companies use a variety of types of equity awards as well as a variety of methodologies, assumptions and estimates to determine share-based compensation expense. We believe that excluding share-based compensation expense enhances our ability and the ability of investors to understand the impact of non-cash share-based compensation on our operating results and to compare our results against the results of other companies.

Amortization of intangible assets. We incur intangible asset amortization expense, primarily in connection with our acquisitions of various businesses and technologies. The amortization of purchased intangibles varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. We exclude these various charges in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and we believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these various non-cash charges, as well as the GAAP measures, provides additional insight when comparing our gross profit, operating expenses, and financial results from period to period.

Purchase accounting effect on inventory. Business combination accounting principles require us to measure acquired inventory at fair value. The fair value of inventory reflects the acquired company's cost of manufacturing plus a portion of the expected profit margin. The non-GAAP adjustment excludes the expected profit margin component that is recorded under business combination accounting principles associated with our business acquisitions. We believe the adjustment is useful to investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related costs and change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition. We incurred expenses and credits in connection with our acquisitions which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related costs include all incremental expenses incurred to effect a business combination. Fair value of contingent consideration is associated with our estimates of the value of earn-outs in connection with certain acquisitions. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these costs and credits, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such costs are not reflective of our ongoing operating results.

Restructuring charges (credits). These expenses are associated with re-aligning our business strategies based on current economic conditions. We have undertaken several restructuring plans in recent years. In connection with our restructuring initiatives, we incurred restructuring charges related to employee terminations, facility closures and early cancellation of certain contracts. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges (credits) are not reflective of our ongoing operating results in the current period.

Loss (gain) on investments in privately held companies. We recognized loss (gain) related to our investments in various privately-held companies, which varies depending on the operational and financial performance of the privately-held companies in which we invested. We believe that providing the non-GAAP measures excluding these charges, as well as the GAAP measures, assists our investors because such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustment. Non-GAAP income tax adjustment primarily measures the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments excluded above and other events; the determination of which is based upon the nature of the underlying items, the mix of income and losses in jurisdictions and the relevant tax rates in which we operate.

Each of the non-GAAP financial measures described above, and used in this press release, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, investors are cautioned that there are inherent limitations associated with the use of each of these non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and many of the adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and may be reflected in the Company's financial results for the foreseeable future. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information in the reconciliation included in this press release regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures. In addition, as noted above, we evaluate the non-GAAP financial measures together with the most directly comparable GAAP financial information.

Additional Supplemental Financial Information Constant Currency

In addition, Logitech presents percentage sales growth in constant currency to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period's average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales.

