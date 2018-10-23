COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Commerzbank 1.25% green snp 2023

Post-stabilisation notice

23 October 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 500,000,000 Senior Non Preferred Green Bond due 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme,

dated 16 August 2018

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ40NG4 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: 1.25 % green non preferred senior Notes due 2023 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank

ING Bank N.V.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.