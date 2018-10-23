COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation GlobalDrive Class A/B due 2026

Post-stabilisation notice

23 October 2018

GlobalDrive Auto Receivables 2018 B.V.

EUR 750mil Class A Floating Rate Notes due 20 September 2026 (XS1881005547)

EUR 24.4mil Class B Floating Rate Notes due 20 September 2026

(XS1881004813)

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: GlobalDrive Auto Receivables 2018 B.V. Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: Class A: XS1881005547

Class B: XS1881004813 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750mil Class A Notes

EUR24.4mil Class B Notes Description: EUR750mil Class A Notes Frn due 2026

EUR24.4mil Class B Notes Frn due 2026 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Banca IMI

Lloyds Bank plc

Societe Generale

