COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation GlobalDrive Class A/B due 2026

PR Newswire

London, October 23

Post-stabilisation notice

23 October 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

GlobalDrive Auto Receivables 2018 B.V.

EUR 750mil Class A Floating Rate Notes due 20 September 2026 (XS1881005547)

EUR 24.4mil Class B Floating Rate Notes due 20 September 2026

(XS1881004813)

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:GlobalDrive Auto Receivables 2018 B.V.
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:Class A: XS1881005547
Class B: XS1881004813
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR750mil Class A Notes
EUR24.4mil Class B Notes
Description:EUR750mil Class A Notes Frn due 2026
EUR24.4mil Class B Notes Frn due 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Banca IMI
Lloyds Bank plc
Societe Generale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


