Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global specialty materials company, today announced it is implementing sales control measures in the European, Americas and Asia regions for its polyoxymethylene (POM) engineered materials product, including all grades and specifications.

Factors impacting the company's ability to meet POM product demand include:

Rhine river levels are at the lowest on record, restricting the supply of key raw materials into the company's Industriepark Höchst (IPH) facility in Frankfurt, Germany, the largest POM unit in the world.

A series of required turnarounds at Celanese-owned and co-supplier POM units.

While any existing placed order is acknowledged, future POM orders could be subject to adjustment or denial. Customers should contact their sales representative for more information.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2017 net sales of $6.1 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "outlook," "forecast," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that the company or its customers will realize these benefits or that these expectations will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. Other risk factors include those that are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005484/en/

Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:

Investor Relations

Surabhi Varshney, +1 972-443-3078

surabhi.varshney@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Global

W. Travis Jacobsen, +1 972-443-3750

william.jacobsen@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Asia (Shanghai)

Helen Zhang, +86 21 3861 9279

lan.zhang@celanese.com

or

Media Relations Europe (Germany)

Jens Kurth, +49(0)69 45009 1574

j.kurth@celanese.com