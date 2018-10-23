14 MW of new solar capacity began feeding energy into Taiwan's grid this week, as the first phase of a planned 100 MW facility being built by the island's utility Taipower.Taipower has connected 14 MW of new PV capacity to the grid this week. The project is the first part of a 100 MW power plant announced by the utility earlier this year. According to Taipower, the rest of the project is set to come online in February 2019. The project is located on a 140-hectare plot at Changhua Coastal Industrial Park in central Taiwan, in the region which Taipower claims has the highest solar irradiation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...