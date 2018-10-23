Maurel & Prom: Entry of Maurel & Prom into Angola

Paris, 23 October 2018

No. 13-18

Entry of Maurel & Prom into Angola

Maurel & Prom announces the signature of an SPA for the acquisition of AJOCO's 20% interest in two producing and development blocks in shallow waters offshore Angola

New milestone in Maurel & Prom's growth strategy in Africa Entry of M&P into Angola Further expansion in the Congo Basin, a region where M&P has extensive experience

Established assets with long track record of production and upside potential Working interest production of c. 4,600 bopd net to the 20% interest as per M&P estimates

Purchase consideration of $80 million funded on M&P's existing cash resources Additional contingent consideration of up to $25 million subject to oil price performance and resources development



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

The 9-month revenue 2018 press release will be published on Wednesday 24 October 2018 before the opening of the markets.

Following this publication, Maurel & Prom will hold an analyst / investor presentation via an audio webcast, tomorrow at 9:30 am CEST , followed by a question and answer session.

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hwyr66qf/lan/en (https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hwyr66qf/lan/en)

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces the signature of a sale and purchase agreement (the "SPA") for the acquisition of the 20% working interest owned by Angola Japan Oil Co., Ltd. ("AJOCO"), a majority owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation ("Mitsubishi"), in two blocks offshore Angola, Block 3/05 and Block 3/05A (the "Transaction").

Michel Hochard, Chief Executive Officer of Maurel & Prom, declared: "This transaction is an important milestone for Maurel & Prom's growth strategy, and it highlights our capacity to react to M&A opportunities. This provides immediate production diversification in proven assets, with a strong track record and upside potential. We are very happy to start a new chapter of M&P's history in Angola, a major oil and gas jurisdiction in Africa with exciting opportunities ahead as the local oil industry is undergoing a major regulatory and institutional reshaping. Finally, this transaction initiates the value creative M&A strategy of M&P as the international development platform of Pertamina."

Transaction terms and timeline

The transaction consideration is $80 million, funded from M&P's existing cash resources, with an additional contingent consideration of up to $25 million subject to oil price performance and resources development.

Closing of the acquisition remains subject to a number of conditions, in particular the obtainment of the required government approvals and waiver of applicable pre-emption rights. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Strong strategic rationale for M&P

The Transaction fits M&P's strategy of development through value creative M&A:

Marks the entry of M&P into Angola, a major oil jurisdiction with significant opportunities ahead Reinforcement of M&P's position in the Congo basin, its historic region of expertise Future cooperation opportunities expected in the oil industry in the country



Complements M&P's existing producing asset base Cash flow generative assets with access to immediate production Quality shallow water assets in a prolific basin with long track record of production



Provides upside potential through field optimisation and resources development Longer-term optionality through potential development of contingent resources (Punja)







Established assets with long track record of production and upside potential

Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A are located in shallow water (c.100m depth) in the Congo Basin, a region where M&P has extensive current and historical presence. The two blocks are located c.30km from the Angolan shore and operated by national oil company Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção ("Sonangol P&P"). The blocks are contiguous and share processing and export facilities.

Block 3/05 has been producing since the mid-1980s and consists in eight mature fields (Bufalo, Cobo, Impala, Impala SE, Oombo, Pacassa, Palanca, and Pambi) and the net production to the 20% working interest in 2018 estimated by M&P is c.4,600 bopd. Current licence runs until June 2025, with a possibility to extend.

Block 3/05A includes two commercial fields (Caco and Gazela), and offers optionality through the Punja field, a large discovery in pre-development stage.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr





