23.10.2018 | 19:44
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: ISS/Glass Lewis Recommend Yes Vote to Shareholders

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, both leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders of Randgold vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX).

Shareholder questions and assistance

If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares or ADSs, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Georgeson LLC, at:

United Kingdom/other countries +44 (0)207 019 7005 (toll) or by email at mark.harwood@georgeson.com

USA/Canada on 1-866-216-0459 (toll-free) or by e-mail at randgoldads@georgeson.com.

Randgold Resources enquiries:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Details of the proposed merger and related documents can be found on Randgold's website: www.randgoldresources.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/526120/ISSGlass-Lewis-Recommend-Yes-Vote-to-Shareholders


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE