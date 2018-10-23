Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.: Vitro BioPharma Engages Senior Director of Sales and Marketing

GOLDEN, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK: VODG), dba Vitro BioPharma, today announced the engagement of a senior Sales and Marketing Director. The company has engaged Keith V. Burge to be its full time Director of Sale and Marketing. Mr. Burge has a B.S. in biology and has extensive experience in building sales channels and providing market branding for new products going to market. He has an entrepreneurial background and has been responsible for growing companies from start up to over $250 Million in Sales.

Mr. Burge has a results-driven background and is committed to customer satisfaction in the marketplace. He comes on board to drive the company's offshore AlloRx TM allogeneic stem cell therapy business. He will be responsible for expanding the stem cell therapies with our offshore partner in the Cayman Islands.

Mr. Burge has background in the nutraceutical industry and will be working towards partnerships and distribution channels for our Nutra-Vivo Brain Grow Technologies Brand; which is a stem cell nutraceutical activator.

Mr. Burge will also be spear-heading the launch of our new cosmetic stem cell product. The new product line is now being tested and we plan to launch it in the 1st quarter of 2019.

C.E.O. Jim Musick says, "we are very glad to have Mr. Burge on board as he fills in a key executive management level team member for the company. The company now has a complete complement of managers with expertise spanning manufacturing operations, stem cell science, research & development, regulatory and patent expertise, sales, marketing, finance and accounting."

Mr. Burge stated, "I'm very pleased to join the Vitro team and contribute immediately and directly to growing our sales through our stem cell products and therapies that have just started to come to market in a meaningful way."

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein regarding financial performance have not yet been reported to the SEC nor reviewed by the Company's auditors. Certain statements contained herein and subsequent statements made by and on behalf of the Company, whether oral or written may contain "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements are identified by words such as "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "expects" and "hopes" and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plan of business operations, product research and development activities, potential contractual arrangements, receipt of working capital, anticipated revenues and related expenditures. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, acceptability of the Company's products in the market place, general economic conditions, receipt of additional working capital, the overall state of the biotechnology industry and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulations, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Dr. James Musick

Chief Executive Officer

Vitro BioPharma

(303) 999-2130 Ext. 3

E-mail: jim@vitrobiopharma.com

www.vitrobiopharma.com

SOURCE: Vitro Diagnostics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526115/Vitro-BioPharma-Engages-Senior-Director-of-Sales-and-Marketing