Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Limited - ISS/Glass Lewis Recommend Yes Vote to Shareholders

ISS AND GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND RANDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF MERGER WITH BARRICK

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, both leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders of Randgold (NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger with Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX)(ABX).

Details of the proposed merger and related documents can be found on Randgold's website: www.randgoldresources.com

