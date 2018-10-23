Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources Limited - ISS/Glass Lewis Recommend Yes Vote to Shareholders

ISS AND GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND RANDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF MERGER WITH BARRICK
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis, both leading independent proxy advisory firms, have recommended that shareholders of Randgold (NASDAQ: GOLD; LSE: RRS) vote FOR shareholder resolutions in relation to the proposed merger with Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX)(ABX).
Shareholder questions and assistance
If you have any questions or require assistance voting your shares or ADSs, please contact our proxy solicitation agent, Georgeson LLC, at:
United Kingdom/other countries +44 (0)207 019 7005 (toll) or by email at mark.harwood@georgeson.com
USA/Canada on 1-866-216-0459 (toll-free) or by e-mail at randgoldads@georgeson.com.
Randgold Resources enquiries:
Chief Executive
Financial Director
Investor & Media Relations
Details of the proposed merger and related documents can be found on Randgold's website: www.randgoldresources.com
