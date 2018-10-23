Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2018) - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (TSXV: ADD) ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Executive Chairman and Director Patrick Power, has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Scott Eldridge has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer, and will remain with Arctic Star as a Director. In the new corporate structure, effective immediately, Mr. Power will assume all operational duties.

Patrick Power is a seasoned venture capitalist and financier with over 20 years of experience as a stock market professional and as director of public companies. Arctic Star benefits from Mr. Power's wealth of experience as a savvy deal maker, an adept financier and as a results-driven leader of dynamic public companies. The company enjoys Mr. Power's large network of contacts within the industry.

About Arctic Star

The Company owns 100% of the recently acquired Timantti Diamond Project including a 243 Ha Exploration Permit and a 193,700 Ha Exploration Reservation near the town of Kuusamo, in Finland. The project is located approximately 550km SW of the operating Grib Diamond Mine in Russia. Arctic has commenced its exploration in Finland on the Timantti Project, where four diamondiferous kimberlite bodies may represent the first finds in a large kimberlite field. The Company also controls diamond exploration properties in Nunavut (Stein), the NWT (Diagras and Redemption) and a rare metals project in BC (Cap). Arctic Star has a highly experienced diamond exploration team previously responsible for several world class diamond discoveries.

