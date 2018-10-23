Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced that Dick Weil, Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Thompson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Future of Financials Conference in New York on 6 November 2018 beginning at approximately 8am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of Janus Henderson's website (www.janushenderson.com/ir). An audio replay will be available on the same website for a period of at least seven days following the event.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$370 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

