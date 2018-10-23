Regulatory News:
In accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) reports the following share repurchase transactions for the period 15 October to 19 October 2018.
Aggregate table by trading day and market
|Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|Trading day
|
Identity code of
|
Aggregate daily volume
|
Daily weighted average
|
Identity code of the stock
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|15/10/2018
|GB00BDSFG982
|17,700
|EUR 26.2052
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|16/10/2018
|GB00BDSFG982
|17,700
|EUR 26.1303
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|17/10/2018
|GB00BDSFG982
|17,700
|EUR 26.2563
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|18/10/2018
|GB00BDSFG982
|20,400
|EUR 25.7936
|XPAR
|TechnipFMC plc
|549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
|19/10/2018
|GB00BDSFG982
|17,700
|EUR 25.9292
|XPAR
Detailed information related to the share repurchases (transaction-by-transaction details) are available on the website of TechnipFMC at http://investors.technipfmc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254471&p=irol-sharerepurchase.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.
We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.
Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.
To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005886/en/
Contacts:
TechnipFMC
Investor relations
Matt Seinsheimer
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Email: Matt Seinsheimer
or
Phillip Lindsay
Director Investor Relations Europe
Tel: +44 203 429 3929
Email: Phillip Lindsay
or
James Davis
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Tel: +1 281 260 3665
Email: James Davis
or
Media relations
Christophe Belorgeot
Vice President Corporate Communications
Tel: +33 1 47 78 39 92
Email: Christophe Belorgeot
or
Delphine Nayral
Manager Public Relations
Tel: +33 1 47 78 34 83
Email: Delphine Nayral