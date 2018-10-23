According to Technavio's research report on the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 54% during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of data-guided decision making is one of the key drivers for the artificial intelligence market.

This research report titled 'Global Artificial Intelligence Market in the Industrial Sector 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report on the global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector categorizes the market into the following end-users:

Process industries

Discrete industries

In 2017, the process industries segment accounted for nearly 64% of the artificial intelligence market share and is projected to contribute to the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period.

Global artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector: Top emerging trend

The emergence of IIoT is a major trend in the artificial intelligence market in the industrial sector. The increased use of smart devices, wireless, and cloud technology is expected to influence the future of industrial robots such as collaborative robots in terms of the range of utility and mode of operation. Owing to the rising competition, the vendors have been offering attractive options such as services and control modules through smart devices and Wi-Fi technology for controlling equipment from remote locations.

