According to the market research report released by Technavio, the automotive parts aftermarket in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The growing passion for vehicle customization and growth in number of vendors is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006135/en/

According to the market research report released by Technavio, the automotive parts aftermarket in the US is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 3% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the automotive parts aftermarket in the US into the following distribution channels:

Offline

Online

In 2017, the offline segment accounted for 92% of the global market and is projected to decline to 89% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% decrease in market share.

Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US: Top emerging trend

Adoption of 3D printing in the automotive aftermarket industry is an emerging trend in the market. The global manufacturing industry is continuously evolving with the incorporation of advanced materials, processes, and resources. Such evolution in manufacturing has been largely possible due to technological innovations in the field of automation and material science. 3D printing also known as 3DP is expected to be witnessed by the global automotive industry as well, wherein the manufacturing and production space is expected to experience paradigm shift with uses of augmented reality and virtual reality as well.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Automotive Parts Aftermarket in the US Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (ZF Friedrichshafen, Continental, Delphi Technologies, DENSO, AISIN SEIKI, and Valeo)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006135/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com