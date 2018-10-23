Barclays Bank PLC has today issued a notice of redemption to the Paying Agent, the Depositary and the Holders of the below mentioned Securities. The below is an exact copy of the contents of the letter as distributed:

To: The Bank of New York Mellon One Canada Square London E14 5AL United Kingdom

Attn: Corporate Trust Administration Email: corpsov2@bnymellon.com Fax: +44 (0) 20 7964 2536 The Bank of New York Mellon 101 Barclay Street 22nd Floor West New York, NY 10286 Attn: Depositary Receipts Division Email: Margaret.keyes@bnymellon.com; Kathryn.Mordeno@nyse.com

Notice of Redemption: Barclays Bank PLC 8.125% Non-Cumulative Callable Dollar Preference Shares, Series 5, represented by American Depositary Shares, Series 5

This notice (the "Redemption Notice") is in relation to Barclays Bank PLC's (the "Company") $2,650,000,000 8.125% Non-Cumulative Callable Dollar Preference Shares, Series 5 (ISIN: GB0094P60460) (the "Preference Shares"), represented by American Depositary Shares, Series 5 (CUSIP: 067 39H362, ISIN: US06739H3628) issued on April 11 and April 22, 2008 (the "ADSs" and, collectively with the Preference Shares, the "Securities

The Securities were issued pursuant to the Agency Agreement, dated April 11, 2008 (the "Agency Agreement"), between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch, as Principal Paying Agent, Paying Agent and Registrar (the "Paying Agent") and pursuant to the Deposit Agreement, dated April 25, 2006 (the "Deposit Agreement"), among the Company, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Depositary and all Holders (as such term is defined in the Deposit Agreement) from time to time of the American Depositary Receipts issued thereunder (the "Holders"). Capitalized terms used herein and not defined herein shall have the respective meanings ascribed to such terms in the Agency Agreement.

The Company hereby notifies the Paying Agent, the Depositary and the Holders of the Securities that it elects to redeem the Preference Shares pursuant to Section 6 of the Agency Agreement. Accordingly, the Company hereby requests that the Paying Agent provide this Redemption Notice to all Holders of the Securities.

Pursuant to the Conditions and the Articles, the Company hereby provides the following information in connection with such redemption:

Redemption Date: December 15, 2018, the next Dividend Payment Date, with payment being made on Monday, December 17, 2018 Series of Preference Shares to be Redeemed: The Company's $2,650,000,000 8.125% Non-Cumulative Callable Dollar Preference Shares, Series 5 (ISIN GB0094P60460), evidenced in the form of American Depositary Shares, Series 5 (CUSIP: 067 39H362, ISIN: US06739H3628) issued on April 11 and April 22, 2008 Redemption Price: $25.5078125 per Security including $0.5078125 in accrued but unpaid dividends from and including September 15, 2018 to but excluding December 15, 2018 per Security Location Where Holders May Surrender Documents of Title and Obtain Payment of the Redemption Price: The Bank of New York Mellon One Canada Square London E14 5AL United Kingdom

Attn: Corporate Trust Administration Email: corpsov2@bnymellon.com Fax: +44 (0) 20 7964 2536 Notice Regarding Cessation of Dividends: Dividends will cease to accrue upon redemption of the Securities, payment in respect of which will take place on December 17, 2018

No defect in this Redemption Notice or in the giving of notice will affect the validity of the redemption proceedings.

By 12:00 noon, London time, on the December 17, 2018, the Company will irrevocably deposit with the Paying Agent funds sufficient to pay the Redemption Price, including the amount of accrued and unpaid dividends for each Security, and will also give the Paying Agent irrevocable instructions and authority to pay the Redemption Price to the holders of the Preference Shares.

When the Company makes the deposit referred to in the preceding paragraph, all rights of holders of the Preference Shares will cease, except the holders' rights to receive the Redemption Price, but without interest, and the Securities will no longer be outstanding.

In the event that any date on which a redemption payment on the Securities is to be made is not a Business Day, then payment of the Redemption Price payable on that date will be made on the next Business Day. There will be no interest or other payment due to the delay. If payment of the Redemption Price is improperly withheld or refused, then, subject to all restrictions on the payment of dividends currently applicable to the Securities (including the discretion of the Company with respect to payments), dividends on the Securities will continue to accrue at the then applicable rate, from the Redemption Date to the date of payment of the Redemption Price.

Should the Paying Agent or any Holder of the Securities have any inquiries, please contact:

Barclays International Treasury

Barclays Bank PLC

1 Churchill Place

London E14 5HP

United Kingdom

011-44-20-7116-1000

For and on behalf of Barclays Bank PLC:

Name: Gregor McMillan

Title: Director, Capital Markets Execution

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006146/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and Investor Information

Further information for analysts and investors can be obtained from the following contacts at Barclays:

Investor Relations

Lisa Bartrip, +44 (0) 29 7773 0708

or

Barclays Treasury

Miray Muminoglu, +44 (0) 20 7773 8199

or

Tim Allen, +44 (0) 20 3134 6290

or

Media Relations

Danielle Popper, +1 212 526 5963