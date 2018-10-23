Repro Med Systems, Inc.: RMS Medical Products Announces Second Straight Record Quarterly Net Sales and Net Income

Net Sales for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2018 Increased 18.1% Over the Same Period Last Year

Gross Profit Increased 21.6% Over Third Quarter 2017 to $2.9 Million, or 63.6% of Net Sales

Net Income Increased 45% Over Third Quarter 2017 to $386,553, or 8.5% of Net Sales

Conference Call to Discuss Results October 24, 2018 at 9:00 am EST

CHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2018 / Repro Med Systems, Inc. dba RMS Medical Products (OTCQX: REPR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Net sales grew to $4.5 million, an 18.1% increase over the third quarter of 2017. The increase in net sales was driven by market expansion and gains in needle sets, tubing and pump sales.

Gross Profit grew to $2.9 million, or 63.6% of net sales, a 21.6% increase over third quarter 2017 Gross Profit of $2.4 million, or 61.8% of net sales. The increase in Gross Profit was mostly driven by the increase in net sales and operating efficiencies.

Selling, General and Administrative expenses and Research and Development costs for the third quarter of 2018 totaled $2.3 million, or 51.3% of net sales, compared to $1.9 million, or 49.6% of net sales during the third quarter of 2017. The increase was driven by higher legal fees related to the previously disclosed litigation with EMED and matters now under the purview of the Special Committee of the Board, and higher Research and Development and Regulatory expenditures as we invest in product development efforts. These increases were partially offset by lower salary and related benefit expenses, however, we are actively seeking to add talent to our Product Development and Commercial teams and these expenses may increase in the future.

Net income for the period increased to $386,553, or 8.5% of net sales, an increase of 45% compared with $265,754, or 6.9% of net sales, reported during the third quarter of 2017. Higher net sales, improved gross margin and the impact of the new lower income tax rate were contributors to the increase in net income.

'The third quarter saw continued momentum from the positive trends in home use of Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin Therapy driving the growth of RMS Medical Products,' stated Dan Goldberger, Chairman and interim CEO. 'We are thrilled to have Don Pettigrew, an experienced infusion industry executive, as our new President and Chief Commercial Officer. Don is leading our strategic planning efforts as well as overseeing all sales and marketing activities at the company, and has hit the ground running. Our focus remains on our mission to improve the quality of life of patients around the world through the design, development and delivery of the highest quality innovative therapeutic solutions. Patient safety, product efficacy, customer service, and shareholder value continue to be our highest priorities.'

Mr. Goldberger continued, 'The addition of Don Pettigrew and our increased investments to support R&D and clinical trial activity should lay the foundation for long term success. We are starting to see leverage in our income statement from expanding gross margins and control of operating expenses. Our balance sheet shows substantial cash resources and zero debt. All of this bodes well for future, profitable growth.'

About RMS Medical Products

The Company develops, manufactures and commercializes medical products used for home infusions and suctioning. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60® and FreedomEdge® Syringe Infusion Drivers, RMS Precision Flow Rate Tubing™ and RMS HIgHFlo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets™. These devices are used for infusions administered in professional healthcare settings as well as at home. The Company's RESQVAC® line of medical suctioning products is used by emergency medical service providers in addition to a variety of other healthcare providers. For more information about RMS Medical Products, please visit www.rmsmedicalproducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms 'believe', 'should,' 'may' and 'bodes well' to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The results of operations for the periods presented herein are not necessarily indicative of the results to be expected in the future.

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,649,332 $ 3,974,536 Certificates of deposit 1,671,004 263,269 Accounts receivable less allowance for doubtful accounts of $77,067 at September 30, 2018 and $77,067 at December 31, 2017 1,510,630 1,861,949 Inventory 1,949,403 1,658,681 Prepaid expenses 348,085 170,739 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 9,128,454 7,929,174 Property and equipment, net 821,313 836,283 Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $229,693 and $203,768 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 595,754 483,821 Other assets 31,582 31,582 TOTAL ASSETS $ 10,577,103 $ 9,280,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred capital gain - current $ 9,383 $ 22,481 Accounts payable 591,919 454,398 Accrued expenses 627,237 658,060 Accrued payroll and related taxes 121,203 334,903 Accrued tax liability 55,002 115,854 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,404,744 1,585,696 Deferred capital gain - long term - 3,762 Deferred tax liability 32,509 21,675 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,437,253 1,611,133 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized, 40,932,445 and 40,731,529 shares issued, 38,195,214 and 37,994,298 shares outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 409,324 407,315 Additional paid-in capital 4,419,129 4,216,718 Retained earnings 4,655,601 3,389,898 9,484,054 8,013,931 Less: Treasury stock, 2,737,231 shares at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (344,204 ) (344,204 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 9,139,850 7,669,727 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 10,577,103 $ 9,280,860

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET SALES $ 4,547,187 $ 3,849,338 $ 13,082,737 $ 11,317,231 Cost of goods sold 1,655,619 1,470,680 4,985,761 4,539,320 Gross Profit 2,891,568 2,378,658 8,096,976 6,777,911 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 2,203,614 1,893,911 6,106,514 5,674,357 Research and development 126,923 14,852 160,735 85,598 Depreciation and amortization 78,345 77,517 228,900 229,178 Total Operating Expenses 2,408,882 1,986,280 6,496,149 5,989,133 Net Operating Profit 482,686 392,378 1,600,827 788,778 Non-Operating (Expense)/Income (Loss)/Gain on currency exchange (5,842 ) 10,419 (16,256 ) 62,164 Gain on sale of fixed asset 6,000 - 6,000 - Interest and other income 6,972 361 13,088 2,427 TOTAL OTHER (EXPENSE)/INCOME 7,130 10,780 2,832 64,591 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 489,816 403,158 1,603,659 853,369 Income Tax Expense (103,263 ) (137,404 ) (337,956 ) (312,192 ) NET INCOME $ 386,553 $ 265,754 $ 1,265,703 $ 541,177 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.01 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 38,194,682 37,898,357 38,104,393 37,833,133 Diluted 38,985,684 38,072,425 38,875,737 37,934,851

REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 1,265,703 $ 541,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred compensation cost - 7,000 Stock based compensation expense 154,925 87,271 Depreciation and amortization 228,900 229,178 Gain on sale of fixed asset (6,000 ) - Deferred capital gain - building lease (16,860 ) (16,860 ) Deferred taxes 10,834 8,843 Provision for returns and doubtful accounts - 58,339 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease/(Increase) in accounts receivable 351,319 (243,428 ) Increase in inventory (290,722 ) (225,177 ) (Increase)/Decrease in prepaid expense and other assets (177,346 ) 37,753 Increase/(Decrease) in accounts payable 137,521 (409,171 ) Decrease in accrued payroll and related taxes (213,700 ) (17,253 ) (Decrease)/Increase in accrued expense (30,823 ) 136,045 (Decrease)/Increase in accrued tax liability (60,852 ) 303,349 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 1,352,899 497,066 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for capital expenditures (188,006 ) (160,946 ) Purchase of certificate of deposit (1,500,000 ) - Proceeds on sale of fixed assets 6,000 - Payments for patents (137,858 ) (70,556 ) Proceeds/(reinvested earnings) from certificates of deposit 92,266 (1,196 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,727,598 ) (232,698 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Stock issuances 51,250 - Payment for cancelled shares (1,755 ) (19,360 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (484 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 49,495 (19,844 ) NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (325,204 ) 244,524 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,974,536 3,417,183 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 3,649,332 $ 3,661,707 Supplemental Information Cash paid during the periods for: Interest $ - $ - Taxes $ 378,000 $ - NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES Issuance of common stock as compensation $ 103,333 $ 101,250

