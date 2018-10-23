Company Recognised For Outstanding Contributions to Ireland's Economy

Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, has received the Emerging Business Investment award in this year's Invest in Ireland Awards. The award recognises Cylance's estimable investment in the local economy.

Invest in Ireland Awards reward organisations' contributions to Ireland and the Irish economy. Ireland's impeccable track record of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) over the last 50 years, a driving force behind the country's economic success, attracts increased capabilities and performance of enterprises doing business in-country. On October 18th, Cylance was recognized for its contribution to that growth.

"Cylance strives to be a great partner to local communities around the world," said Ian McAleese, international human resources director at Cylance. "Ireland's multilingual, diverse workforce spans sales, customer support, and threat research, which made Cork an ideal location to support customers throughout the EMEA region. We are proud to have been recognised with this award and look forward to continuing to invest in operations in Ireland as we deliver on our mission to protect the world against cyber attacks.

Cylance opened its offices in Cork in 2016 to meet global demand for CylancePROTECT, the company's award-winning, next-generation endpoint protection product, while providing in-region customer support. Since that time, Cylance has generated hundreds of jobs and continues to expand its footprint in Ireland and around the world.

About Cylance Inc.

Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and specialized security services that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance's security solutions provide full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise, combatting threats such as malware, ransomware, fileless malware, malicious scripts, weaponized docs, and other attack vectors. With AI based malware prevention, application and script control, memory protection, device policy enforcement, root cause analysis, threat hunting, automated threat detection and response, coupled with expert security services, Cylance can protect endpoints without increasing staff workload or costs. For more information visit: www.cylance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006173/en/

Contacts:

Cylance

KC Higgins, 303.434.8163

Media Relations

khiggins@cylance.com