AerSale, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material, and MRO services, announced today that the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has approved the company's AerTrak ADS-B Out system on Boeing 737 NG series aircraft (10065422). Earlier this year, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved AerTrak for Boeing 737 NG series aircraft (ST04009NY) and Boeing 757-200 series aircraft (ST04011NY) to comply with the FAA's Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Operations rule. The Boeing 757-200 series aircraft Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) is now pending EASA and National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil (ANAC) validation.

"With this validation, we demonstrate our commitment to our European customer base," said Iso Nezaj, Chief Technical Officer at AerSale. "Operators can now choose a fully-compliant ADS-B Out system visible to all-with no certification fees. We're working to expand AerTrak to cover additional aircraft types and look forward to making those announcements in the coming months."

ADS-B provides enhanced navigational accuracy using precise tracking via global positioning satellite (GPS) signals. Reducing risk and improving safety, the technology increases navigational coverage, especially in remote areas beyond radar range. Additionally, ADS-B enables more direct flight plans, thereby saving time, costs, and reducing emissions. This technology enhances situational awareness for Air Traffic Control of aircraft with ADS-B Out capabilities and is mandated by the FAA effective January 2020, followed by EASA in June 2020.

AerTrak kits include all necessary parts and can be installed by AerSale's technicians at any hangar around the world, typically requiring only three days of ground time. Lead time for ordering AerTrak is currently four weeks and allows operators to avoid potential installation facility backlogs, component shortages, and price premiums as the 2020 compliance deadline nears.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale specializes in the sale, lease, and exchange of used aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to providing a broad range of maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and engineering services for commercial aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

