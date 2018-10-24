SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announced that Coronation Fund Managers, one of the largest independent fund managers in South Africa, has gone live with TLM Corporate Actions OnDemand automating the complete corporate actions lifecycle.

Llewellyn Smith, COO at Coronation states: "We continue to make investments in our business, specifically in technology that enhances our clients' service experience, and which allows us to achieve greater operational efficiencies. Through SmartStream's tailored solution, we achieve automation of our corporate actions operational processes. Given that this project ran in parallel with a number of strategic initiatives, its successful implementation was essential. We value SmartStream's corporate actions expertise which guided us through the procedure in less than four months".

Coronation is using the TLM Corporate Actions OnDemand solution to process mandatory and voluntary events, including proxy voting for their domestic and international markets.

Adam Cottingham, Product Manager, states: "Working in partnership with Coronation has made this project a success. The team adopted our Model Client Configuration to accelerate delivery and achieve a rapid return on investment for the business. It's great that Coronation has become the first TLM Corporate Actions client in South Africa".

