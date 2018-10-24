Toys "R" Us Iberia Partners With Openbravo to Deploy Its POS Solution as Part of the Transformation of Its Stores in Spain and Portugal

BARCELONA, Spain, October 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The strategic partnership will enable Toys "R" Us Iberiato executeits new business strategyafter its recent acquisition by Green Swan,with the transformationofthe shopping experience in all physical stores through the adoption of Openbravo'sPOS solution in the Cloud

Openbravo today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract by Toys "R" Us Iberia. The contract covers Openbravo POS software deployment in the Openbravo Cloud and implementation services in all 61 stores across Spain and Portugal. It also includes integration with SAP solutions ERP and Hybris to deploy a new end-to-end omnichannel solution.

"We are pleased to have signed this contract with Openbravo," said Paulo Sousa Marquez, CEO, Toys "R" Us Iberia. "We value Openbravo's modern technology, which will enable us to accelerate the store transformations, and the agility that comes from being web-native and mobile-ready."

Through the adoption of Openbravo POS, a key component of the Openbravo Commerce Cloud solution, Toys "R" Us stores will gain access to a broad set of assisted sales capabilities that will enable greater customer focus and a faster, more convenient checkout experience while also supporting its omnichannel strategy. The cloud deployment will ensure central management for all stores and terminals, which will dramatically reduce total IT and maintenance costs.

"Toys 'R' Us is an emblematic brand with which many of us share an emotional bond. This is why we are very proud to collaborate with the company to help the team achieve their business goals in this new growth stage," said Marco de Vries, CEO, Openbravo. "For Openbravo, this important agreement confirms our strategic success and further strengthens our market position as a reference retail software vendor. This partnership will be instrumental in further accelerating business growth in Spain and beyond."

About Toys "R" Us Iberia

Toys "R" Us Iberia opened its first store in Barcelona in 1991. Today, it comprises 51 stores in Spain and 10 in Portugal, as well as online stores http://www.toysrus.es and http://www.toysrus.pt, and has approximately 1,300 employees. Now in its 27th year, the company's mission is to bring happiness to families with experiential stores and the best range of products for babies and kids.

About Openbravo

Openbravo is a global omnichannel software vendor for agile and innovative retailing. The Openbravo Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based retail software solution providing comprehensive omnichannel and supply chain capabilities. It is built on a highly flexible, mobile-enabled technology platform, which allows retailers to innovate more and faster, and to manage change more efficiently.

With customers in more than 60 countries and over 16,000 back-office users and 20,000 points of sale currently using its solutions, Openbravo offers the most flexible omnichannel solution on the market. Openbravo has offices in France, Dubai, India, Mexico, and Spain.

Learn more at http://www.openbravo.com.

