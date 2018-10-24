Regulatory News:

At its meeting of 23 October 2018, and acting on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, the Supervisory Board of Peugeot S.A. (Paris:UG) decided to appoint Louis Gallois, an independent member of the Supervisory Board as well as its Chairman, as a member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

Louis Gallois will contribute his skills and experience in finance to Peugeot S.A.'s Finance and Audit Committee.

He has accepted the appointment and expressed his wish to resign from his role on the Strategy Committee in order to maintain the balanced membership of the Supervisory Board committees.

Robert Peugeot, Chairman of the Strategy Committee, extended his thanks to Mr Gallois for his work and positive contributions to the Strategy Committee.

Detailed information on the membership of the Managing Board, the Supervisory Board and the committees can be found on the Company's website in the Governance section: https://www.groupe-psa.com/en/finance/corporate-governance/.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

