24.10.2018
PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 24

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited
(A Guernsey closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 61765)
LEI Number: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469 Renewal Date- 05/01/2019
(The "Company")

24 october 2018

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2018 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Aztec Group, East Wing, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 10 December 2018 at 11:00am.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2018 is available on the Company's website http://vof-fund.com/report/.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


