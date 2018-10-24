Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 23-October-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 373.23p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.36p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16