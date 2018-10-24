Commencing October 25, 2018, SpiffX AB shares will be traded under its new name Spiffbet AB. New company name: Spiffbet AB ---------------------------------- New short name: SPIFF ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0006913497 ---------------------------------- Commencing October 25, 2018, SpiffX AB BTA (paid subscription shares) will be traded under its new name Spiffbet AB BTA. New name: Spiffbet BTA ---------------------------------- New short name: SPIFF BTA ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0011750744 ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkomission on + 46 (0) 8 503 000 50.