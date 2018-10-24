200 Community-Based Health Planning and Service Units.

Each Unit Sells for US $250,000.

Niagara Falls, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2018) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT") is pleased to announce it has executed an MOU with the Government of Ghana and the Health Ministry of Ghana to supply 1,000 Community-Based Health Planning and Service unit centres (CHPS Compounds). EHT and the Ministry have contracted for an initial 200 of the 1,000-unit order.

EHT has executed a contract with the Ministry of Health in Ghana to supply initially 200 Clinical (CHPS) units. These units will be deployed in areas of Ghana where power is either non-existent or very limited. EHT, with its ENERTEC system of structures and solar energy generation, has designed a unit whereby the CHPS will be powered by EHT's solar and battery systems. Each unit will sell for US $250,000 and EHT will commence delivery of the first units in March of 2019.

This order is part of the Government of Ghana's building of Social Green Housing initiative that is forefront in the Government's Solar program. The Government will provide the land for each of the CHPS units, will arrange the necessary permits and provide the primary infrastructural facilities that each site requires.

These units will be used as front-line clinics in rural areas where health care has been non-existent. These five room clinics will provide urgent care and child delivery. There will be one room for a nurse or midwife, equipped for overnight services, including storage facilities for vaccine and medical supplies.

John Gamble, CEO of EHT, commented that "We have been working with the Health Ministry on this project for a number of months and we are very excited to get this project moving and helping the people of Ghana."

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. EHT's expertise includes the development of its ENERTEC module structures with full integration of smart energy solutions. Using a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger than traditional wood or steel structural insulated panels, EHT provides exceptional thermal energy efficiency in modular homes, cold storage facilities, residential/commercial out buildings and emergency/temporary shelters. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, ENERTEC buildings excel where no electrical grid exists.

About ENERTEC

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information relating to sales of the products (the "Opportunities") involves risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, for the Opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although EHT believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information on the Opportunities outlined in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. EHT disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

